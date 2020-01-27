|
Dr. Leonard "Charlie" C. Schrank
Neshkoro - Dr. Leonard "Charlie" C. Schrank, age 75 of Neshkoro and formerly of Waupun passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home. Charlie was born in Akron, Ohio on May 8, 1944 to Dr. Leonard W. and Gertrude (Mintzlaff) Schrank. He graduated from Waupun High School in 1962 and furthered his education at UW-Madison graduating with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Geology and went on to Marquette Dental School graduating in 1970. Charlie married Deborah Koch at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun on December 28, 1973. He practiced Dentistry in Waupun for 40 years and in 1999 Charlie and Deb permanently relocated to their home on Tuttle Lake.
Charlie served his community as a member of the Waupun Rotary Club and supporter of youth activities. He was a lifelong learner with a love of history and passion for investing. Charlie had great sense of humor and enjoyed being around other people. His gift of telling stories was one of a kind. Charlie was an avid outdoorsman and always looked forward to his hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. He will be remembered for his big heart, willingness to help others and the love he had for his family.
Charlie leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Deborah and two sons: Matthew of Hortonville and Benjamin (Julie) of Windsor and one very special grandson, Maxwell. He is also survived by siblings: Robert (Nancy) Schrank, Thomas (Sandra) Schrank and Suzan (Michael) Furtado as well as many extended family members.
A Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Union Congregational Church, 125 Beaver Dam Street, Waupun, WI 53963. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Pastor Robert Sherwood will officiate and inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family for a memorial that will be established in Charlie's name.
In Charlie's words "Don't cry because I am gone, smile because I existed."
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020