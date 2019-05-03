Leonard E. Gescheidle



Rhinelander - Leonard "Lenny" E. Gescheidle, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on May 1st, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Fond du Lac, WI to Leonard Sr. and Hazel (Rogers) Gescheidle.



The family moved to Sheboygan, where Lenny grew up with his younger brother Jim and sister Janet. Lenny married the love of his life, Charlene Bellmore on Valentine's Day, 1959. They lived in Fond du Lac where they raised their family.



Over the course of his career as a Journeyman Machinist, Lenny worked at Carnation Can Co., Giddings & Lewis, Soo Line, and Tecumseh, where he was very proud to be awarded two patents for his work.



Lenny was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and entertaining guests at "Len and Char's Hideaway" in Rhinelander, WI where they eventually retired. After retirement, he began Lenny's Custom Machining. He had a unique mastery of the machining trade and took great enjoyment in fixing just about anything.



He was passionate about the outdoors and gave back through his active membership in the Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club and the Hodag Sno-Trails Snowmobile Club. Lenny was a huge dog lover and appreciated the faithful companionship of several dogs during his lifetime.



Some of the happiest moments of Lenny's life involved his travels around the world. He was fascinated by the history and culture of each area. Lenny made his trips his own by combining his love of adventure and his love of nature, and truly creating experiences on the roads less traveled.



Lenny is survived by Charlene, his wife of 60 years, his sons Steve (Carole) Gescheidle of Appleton, Greg (Barb) Gescheidle of Cedarburg, his grandchildren Mike (girlfriend Crystal), Nicole (husband Jared) Klotz and, and Cat (fiancé Ryan) Gescheidle, stepgrandaughter Jackie (husband Andy) Main and great-grandchildren Lauren Klotz and Vivian Main.



Lenny was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jim, sister Janet, sister-in-law Mary and brother-in-law Joe, and in-laws Chuck and Irene Bellmore.



VISITATION: Lenny's family welcomes relatives and friends for a time of visitation to Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM.



SERVICE: A celebration of Lenny's life will be held Monday following visitation at 1:00 PM. A private burial is planned in Rienzi Cemetery.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Ascension Home Hospice of Rhinelander and the physicians at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and Ascension St. Mary's of Rhinelander for the care and compassion shown to Lenny during his illness.



Special thanks to the Wichman family for helping Lenny continue to enjoy the outdoors as long as possible. Lenny worked and played hard, and reminded everyone that "Life is good."



Online condolences can be shared at zacherlfuneralhome.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 3, 2019