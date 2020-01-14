|
Leonard E. Gyr
Fond du Lac - Leonard E. Gyr, age 88, of Fond du Lac, completed his circle of life on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Adelaide Place. He was an outstanding, larger than life person with his knowledge and kindness as the business owner of L&H Gyr Excavating to all that encountered him.
Leonard was born on June 17, 1931, in Fond du Lac, to Hans and Lena Gyr. He attended school in North Fond du Lac. Leonard enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1952 prior to starting his business. On August 25, 1951, he married the love of his life Vivian Wallender at St. Pauls Ev. Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac.
Leonard is survived by his wife; five children; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one brother; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson; six sisters; and two brothers.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5:30-6:15 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 6:15 PM. Cremation has taken place.
Special thanks to the staff at Adelaide Place and Heartland Hospice for everything they have done for Leonard.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020