Leonard H. Flesch
Fond du Lac - Leonard H. Flesch, 86, of Fond du Lac, died July 25, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born the son of Leonard and Wilhelmina (Mauer) Flesch on September 13, 1933 in Johnsburg, WI. On October 29, 1955 he married Betty Wagner in Johnsburg. Leonard worked as a bricklayer/superintendent for C.D. Smith Construction until his retirement in 1993. He was a Member of the Eagles Club. He loved to watch the Packers and Brewers. Leonard liked to hunt, fish, and play golf in his spare time.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; four sons, Michael (Kathy), Terry (Bernie), Bob (Jane), and Mark Flesch; three grandchildren, David (Alexa) Flesch and their children Calla and Merrick, Andrew (Rebecca) Flesch, and Daniel Flesch; sister-in-law, Joan Flesch; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Clem, Eugene (Dorothy), Gilbert (Dorothy), Elmer (Alice), and Delmer; and two sisters, Delphine (Leonard) Diedrich, and Alice (Leonard) Schaefer.
At the family requests, no service will take place. Cremation has taken place.
