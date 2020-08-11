LeRoy J. Dake
Fond du Lac - LeRoy James Dake, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born on Mother's Day, May 12, 1946 to Dorothy Barrett Boettcher and James Klug Dake in Runnemende, NJ.
LeRoy married his high school sweetheart, Sharon "Sherry" Tetzlaff on June 24, 1964 at St. John's Lutheran Church in West De Pere, WI.
LeRoy wore many hats. He was a farm owner in Greenleaf, WI, owned and operated a pizza business and a motel in Clarion, IA; he worked at Old World Cheese Factory, Larson Canning Factory, managed a furniture store and owned Big Daddy's Pizza all in Fond du Lac, WI.
LeRoy was passionate about the Green Bay Packers, old Western movies, remodeling, and family was very important to him. LeRoy was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Church in Fond du Lac.
LeRoy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon "Sherry" Tetzlaff Dake; his four children, Jeff Dake, DeDe (Darren) Beachy, Marcie (Nathan) Beyer and Bobbie (Tom) Ericksen; 14 grandchildren, Nikki, Chris, Amanda, Derek, DeAnna, Brooke, Stephanie, Darci, Sky "Allie", Danielle, Samantha, Jonathan, Mathias and Ethan; five great grandchildren, Nolan, Grayson, Aviana, Charlotte and Lincoln; seven siblings, Don (Judy) Dake, Jesse Van Hout, Susie Biese, Sally (Jerry) Getlinger, Dan (Patti) Dake, John (Heidi) Dake and Paula (Russell) Raddatz; one brother-in-law, Harold (Cheryl) Williamson; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Celestia Dake; step-father, Paul Boettcher; in-laws, Everett and Marcella "Sally" Tetzlaff; brothers, Larry Dake and Jimmy (Char) Van Hout and brothers-in-law, Denny Biese and Rick Tetzlaff.
Visitation: LeRoy's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:45 AM at Good Shepherd Church, 855 Martin Avenue, Fond du Lac.
Service: A funeral service will be held in the church at 12:00 Noon on Saturday following the visitation. Cremation will follow traditional services.
"The family would like to thank Dr. Li and the staff in the St. Agnes Hospital Emergency Department for their care given to LeRoy."
