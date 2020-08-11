1/1
LeRoy J. Dake
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeRoy J. Dake

Fond du Lac - LeRoy James Dake, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born on Mother's Day, May 12, 1946 to Dorothy Barrett Boettcher and James Klug Dake in Runnemende, NJ.

LeRoy married his high school sweetheart, Sharon "Sherry" Tetzlaff on June 24, 1964 at St. John's Lutheran Church in West De Pere, WI.

LeRoy wore many hats. He was a farm owner in Greenleaf, WI, owned and operated a pizza business and a motel in Clarion, IA; he worked at Old World Cheese Factory, Larson Canning Factory, managed a furniture store and owned Big Daddy's Pizza all in Fond du Lac, WI.

LeRoy was passionate about the Green Bay Packers, old Western movies, remodeling, and family was very important to him. LeRoy was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Church in Fond du Lac.

LeRoy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon "Sherry" Tetzlaff Dake; his four children, Jeff Dake, DeDe (Darren) Beachy, Marcie (Nathan) Beyer and Bobbie (Tom) Ericksen; 14 grandchildren, Nikki, Chris, Amanda, Derek, DeAnna, Brooke, Stephanie, Darci, Sky "Allie", Danielle, Samantha, Jonathan, Mathias and Ethan; five great grandchildren, Nolan, Grayson, Aviana, Charlotte and Lincoln; seven siblings, Don (Judy) Dake, Jesse Van Hout, Susie Biese, Sally (Jerry) Getlinger, Dan (Patti) Dake, John (Heidi) Dake and Paula (Russell) Raddatz; one brother-in-law, Harold (Cheryl) Williamson; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Celestia Dake; step-father, Paul Boettcher; in-laws, Everett and Marcella "Sally" Tetzlaff; brothers, Larry Dake and Jimmy (Char) Van Hout and brothers-in-law, Denny Biese and Rick Tetzlaff.

Visitation: LeRoy's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:45 AM at Good Shepherd Church, 855 Martin Avenue, Fond du Lac.

Service: A funeral service will be held in the church at 12:00 Noon on Saturday following the visitation. Cremation will follow traditional services.

"The family would like to thank Dr. Li and the staff in the St. Agnes Hospital Emergency Department for their care given to LeRoy."

Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Good Shepherd Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved