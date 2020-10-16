LeRoy Sabel
Eden - LeRoy Edwin Sabel, 88, of Eden went to his heavenly home on Wed. October 14, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. He was born in the Town of Empire on September 10, 1932 the son of Clarence and Leona (Franzen) Sabel. He attended Harcum School, Eden and Campbellsport High School. On April 16, 1953, LeRoy married Rosemary A. Sippel at St. Michael's Church in Dotyville. LeRoy served in U.S. Army during the Korean War from December 1952 to September 1954. He farmed in the Town of Eden from April 1955 to October 2020 and was the Town of Eden Permit Issuer from April 1986 to April 2012. He was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Parish and the Catholic Order of Foresters-St Mary Court where he served as financial secretary. He also worked at the Eden Canning Company, O'Brien Auctioneers and was a former 4H leader. He enjoyed driving his tractors, mule and bowled in his younger years. LeRoy was privileged to go on a Honor Flight in 2016.
Those left behind to cherish LeRoy's memory include his children Barbara (James) Craw of Green Bay, Robert (Grace) of Eden, Thomas (Debbie N.) of Eden, Mary (Steve H.) Zuehlke of Sparta, Carol (Frank) Flasch of Campbellsport, Judith (Thomas) Reader of Fond du Lac and Patricia (Shawn) Jajuga of West Bend, 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. sister Janet Serwe of Campbellsport, sisters-in-law Lois Wahlgren of Oshkosh and Karen Stoffel of Campbellsport, brother-in-law James (Joanne) Sippel of Tempe, AZ, special friend Shirley Schultz, other relatives and many friends.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife Rosemary, parents, in-laws Fred and Marcella Sippel, son-in-law Steve Zuehlke, sisters-in-law Betty (Ralph) Verbockel, Susan Sippel and Ellen (Luke) Kloke, brothers-in-law Matt Serwe and Andy Stoffel and special friend Pat O'Brien.
A private family service will be held at the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery, Fond du Lac with entombment to follow. Rev. Neil Zinthefer will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Hospice Home of Hope, Shepherd of the Hills Parish or the charity of your choice
Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport, is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences are at www.twohigfunerals.com
