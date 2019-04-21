|
|
Leslee Jean Korth
Celina, TN - Mrs. Leslee Jean Korth, age 82, of Celina, TN, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Celina United Methodist Church. Don Iliff and Josh Newberry will officiate and interment will follow in the Donaldson Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be at the Celina United Methodist Church on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the Celina United Methodist Church.
Leslee was always at service to others, be it school, church, or community. She was the most thoughtful, kind hearted, generous person.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Lester Carl and Violet (Delonay) Seefeldt, 1 brother Kenneth Delonay, and many aunts and uncles.
Leslee is survived by her husband, Dudley Korth of Celina, TN; 2 sons, Paul Korth and wife, Janice of Cookeville, TN, and Jeff Korth and companion Delores Williams of Lebanon, TN; 1 daughter, Pamela Hoaglin and husband Ronald of Fond du Lac, WI; 3 sisters, Kay Heisler of Oak Creek, WI, Judy Iliff and husband Don of Holmen, WI, and Sue Seefeldt of Black River Falls, WI; 3 grandchildren Wes Korth and wife Katie, Brian Korth, and Macey Korth; 1 great-grandchild Cameron Korth, numerous nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends who mourn her passing.
The Upton-Hay Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Leslee Jean Korth
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Grace Meals, CRMC Foundation, Clay County Library, and Celina K-8 Library.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019