Leslie (Brockway) Tomic

Arizona City - Leslie Tomic (Brockway) of Arizona City Arizona died at her home on February 7th, 2019. She was the daughter of Maureen Brockway of Fond du Lac and Marvin Brockway of Homosassa Florida.

Leslie married John Tomic on August 20th, 2007. She was proceeded in death by her sister Patricia Burg (Brockway) of Fond du Lac.

Survivors include her husband John Tomic of Arizona, her mother Maureen Brockway of Fond du Lac, her brother in law Larry Burg, her niece Sarah Bodden (Burg) and her husband Don Bodden. Her great niece Madison Bodden and great nephew Maddox Bodden. Her auntie Joyce of England and also her father Marvin Brockway. Her long time best friend Kris Haensgen of Illinois.

There will be no service and cremation has taken place in Arizona.

The loss is immeasurable but also immeasurable is the love left behind.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019
