Lester Blase
Waupun - Lester Blase, of Waupun, WI passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the age of 91.
Lester was born December 28, 1927 in Waupun, the son of Robert and Grace Van Egtern Blase. Lester attended Willow Creek Grade School and graduated from Brandon High School in 1945. Les was a veteran of the United States Navy Air Corp and served from 1945-1947 in World War II. On June 21, 1952 he married Lois Schmidt at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Les was employed as a carpenter by Home Contractors in Waupun for 20 years. He was then a union carpenter working out of Local Union 910 and later Milwaukee where he retired in 1985. He helped build his family home along with others in the Waupun neighborhood. Les was very active with Waupun Little League for several years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun.
Lester is survived by his wife, Lois Blase of Waupun; their three children: Cheryl (David) Kryshak of Palm Desert, CA, Dr. Susan Blase and her husband, Chris Sommers of Costa Mesa, CA, and Jeff (Mary) Blase of Vernon Hills, IL; six grandchildren: Andrew (Adria) Kryshak, Elizabeth Kryshak, Sarah and Madison Sommers, and Erin and Lily Blase; a brother, Roger Blase of Waupun; a sister-in-law, Bernice Krueger; and nieces and nephews.
Lester was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Vande Slunt.
Funeral services for Lester Blase will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton where American Legion Post 210 of Waupun will perform military honors. Friends and relatives may call on the family at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 10, 2019