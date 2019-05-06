Lester C. Rieder



Fond du Lac - Lester C. Rieder, 83, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at SSM Agnesian Healthcare. He was born on December 11, 1935 to the late Raymond and Isabel (Bleuel) Rieder in Malone, WI.



Lester attended Fond du Lac High School and was in the United States Army from 1957-1959. He was stationed in Germany as a Medic.



Lester married Dorothy R. Schaefer on May 1, 1965 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. They celebrated 54 years this past Wednesday.



He worked at Blakely Auto Parts for 35 years. After Lester retired, he volunteered at St. Mary's Church. He was a member of St. Mary's Church and the Knights of Columbus #664. He loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events and school concerts. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed time in the outdoors. For 17 years, Lester and Dorothy attended Wisconsin Badger Bowl games.



Lester is survived by his wife Dorothy; three children, Susan (Marty) Riegert, Linda (Michael) Plier and Mark (Wendy) Rieder; six grandchildren, Emily, Molly, Nate, Zach, Kaitlyn and Kali; siblings, Connie (Elroy) Huebschmann, Marvin (Marie) Rieder, Paul (Pat) Rieder, Adeline (Jon) Austin, David (Carol) Rieder and John (Debra) Rieder; sisters-in-law, Sally Rieder, Bernice Patt and Mary (Jim) Waite; nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbors and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mary Rieder and Orville Rieder; parents-in-law, Edward and Leona Schaefer and brother-in-law, Robert Patt.



Visitation: The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac. Visitation will also be on Thursday, May 9 from 9:00 to 9:45 AM at St. Mary's Church, 59 E. Merrill Avenue in Fond du Lac.



Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church at 10:00 AM on Thursday. Military honors will follow services. Entombment will be in the Chapel of the Risen Christ, Calvary Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the or Holy Family Catholic Community.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 6, 2019