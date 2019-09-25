|
Lillian A. Beck
Fond du Lac - Lillian A. Beck, 87, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac. She was born in St. Joe, in the town of Marshfield, on Thursday, June 23, 1932, a daughter of Anton and Rosalie (Wehner) Nett. Lillian attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Marytown and graduated from New Holstein High School. On Tuesday, June 12, 1951, she married Owen B. Beck at St. Mary's Church in Marytown. He preceded her in death on Monday, September 5, 2016.
Lillian enjoyed cooking, baking her famous peanut squares, gardening and listening to her polka music. She loved playing cards, especially Sheepshead and enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers. In addition to staying home to raise their three children, Lillian worked hard alongside her husband and son on the family farm in Oakfield. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a long-time member of Sons of Zebedee, St. James Catholic Church in Oakfield and served on the altar society.
She is survived by her three children, Sherri (Michael) Kelley of DePere, Ronald (Joyce) Beck of Oakfield and Brenda (Cory) Towne of Eldorado; four grandchildren, Benjamin Beck, Dustin (Miranda) Beck, Alyssa and Mitchell Towne; three great-grandchildren, Collin, Logan and Delaney Beck. She is further survived by her sister, Rose Birschbach; four sisters-in-law, Patricia Stucke, Gladys (Mike) Buerger, Jeanette (Stan) Joas, and Margaret Beck; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Owen; her twin sister, Lyla Karls; two brothers, Donald and Jerome Nett; six brothers-in-law, Eugene Birschbach, Roger Karls, Ralph Stucke, Jerome, Vincent and Walter Beck; three sisters-in-law, Florence Nett, Marguerite and Ruth Beck; two nieces Judy Karls and Mary Birschbach Schmitz; and a nephew, Blaine Buerger.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. The funeral service, as well as burial in Rosendale Cemetery, will be private.
The family would like to thank Barb Sullivan and her staff at Tower View Villa of Rosendale, Agnesian HealthCare, and Hospice Home of Hope for the care they gave Lillian. And a special thank you to Dr. Kofi Asiamah and Dr. Stephanie Gloud.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019