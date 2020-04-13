|
|
Lillian D. Burgert
Fond du Lac - Lillian D. Burgert, 89, of Fond Du Lac, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope.
She was born on April 3, 1931, in the Town of Wayne, the daughter of Charles and Viola Scholl Koepke. On September 27, 1958, she married Lewis J. Burgert, in the Town of Wayne. He preceded her in death on February 3, 1992.
Lillian was an exceptional daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma and great grandma. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, charm, grace and undying love for them. She loved to cook, kept an immaculate home, dressed to perfection and was highly skilled at "finding the bargain". The latter many times got her in trouble. A farm girl at heart, gardening was also a passion for Lillian. She lived a full life in the service of people and had an incredible work ethic that she shared during her time at Sentry foods, Silica Gardens and continued through her retirement as a Foster Grandparent. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her kids strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and will be forever in our hearts.
Lillian is survived by her four children, son, Michael (Dawn) Burgert of Fond du Lac, daughter, Jody (Peter) Probst of West Bend, daughter, Mary (Rod) Widdicombe of Fond du Lac and son, Steven Burgert (Anthony Almaguer) of Chicago. Her nine grandchildren: Nick Burgert, Sara (Ryan) Thuecks, Dillan Burgert, Austin Burgert, Christopher (Jiaying) Probst, Haley Probst, Charles Widdicombe, Nathan Widdicombe and Jacob Widdicombe. Her two great grandchildren Chloe Burgert and Caleb Burgert.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, eight siblings: Melvin, Kenneth, Edem, Gerald, Lloyd, Marjorie, Joan, Gloria and her great grandson Noah.
Private family services to take place on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Entombment will be at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Ascension Lutheran Church.
Until we meet again Mom & Dad, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow".
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020