Lillian I. Cutter
Coral Springs, FL - Lillian I. Cutter, 89, of Coral Springs, FL and formerly of Fond du Lac, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 23, 1931 in Marshfield, WI, the daughter of Leo and Ruth Welsch Hilt. On August 26, 1949 she married Robert N. Cutter in Dubuque, IA and he preceded her in death on February 22, 2006. Lillian and Robert owned and operated Cutter Vac in Fond du Lac until her retirement in 1997. She was a former member of Faith Ev. Lutheran Church and currently a member of New Dawn Community Church in Coral Springs. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran's Ladies Aid and the Fond du Lac Evening Optimist Club. When Lillian moved to Florida, she was very active in the church and community groups. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by six children, Arnette (Darrell) Wiskow of Fond du Lac, Yvette Cutter of Nashville, TN, Lynette (William) Runge of Eden, Robert (Lisa) Cutter, Jr. of Liberty, MO, Rev. Randal (Dawn) Cutter of Coral Springs, FL, and Ronald (Laurie) Cutter of Fond du Lac; thirteen grandchildren, Timothy Wiskow, Thomas (Fiancée, Mary Jo Smits) Wiskow, Terri (special friend, Peter Osheim) Wiskow, William (Erika) Runge, Jr., Benjamin Runge, Rebecca (Jake) Gellings, Benjamin (Breanna) Cutter, Kevin (Natalie) Cutter, Alyssa (Devin) Cairns, Linea Cutter, Joshua Cutter, Merissa (Thomas) McPherson, and Austin (Fiancée, Sierra Evans) Cutter; ten great grandchildren; two brothers, Elton (Mavis) Hilt of Conover and Lloyd (Marlene) Hilt of Marshfield; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; and twelve siblings.
A memorial service will be held via New Dawn Community Church; Facebook.NewDawn.org or YouTube.NewDawn.org on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 6:30 PM. Private burial will be held in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials can be directed to New Dawn Community Church Building Fund, Coral Springs, FL, www.newdawn.org.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Coral Springs, FL - Lillian I. Cutter, 89, of Coral Springs, FL and formerly of Fond du Lac, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 23, 1931 in Marshfield, WI, the daughter of Leo and Ruth Welsch Hilt. On August 26, 1949 she married Robert N. Cutter in Dubuque, IA and he preceded her in death on February 22, 2006. Lillian and Robert owned and operated Cutter Vac in Fond du Lac until her retirement in 1997. She was a former member of Faith Ev. Lutheran Church and currently a member of New Dawn Community Church in Coral Springs. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran's Ladies Aid and the Fond du Lac Evening Optimist Club. When Lillian moved to Florida, she was very active in the church and community groups. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by six children, Arnette (Darrell) Wiskow of Fond du Lac, Yvette Cutter of Nashville, TN, Lynette (William) Runge of Eden, Robert (Lisa) Cutter, Jr. of Liberty, MO, Rev. Randal (Dawn) Cutter of Coral Springs, FL, and Ronald (Laurie) Cutter of Fond du Lac; thirteen grandchildren, Timothy Wiskow, Thomas (Fiancée, Mary Jo Smits) Wiskow, Terri (special friend, Peter Osheim) Wiskow, William (Erika) Runge, Jr., Benjamin Runge, Rebecca (Jake) Gellings, Benjamin (Breanna) Cutter, Kevin (Natalie) Cutter, Alyssa (Devin) Cairns, Linea Cutter, Joshua Cutter, Merissa (Thomas) McPherson, and Austin (Fiancée, Sierra Evans) Cutter; ten great grandchildren; two brothers, Elton (Mavis) Hilt of Conover and Lloyd (Marlene) Hilt of Marshfield; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; and twelve siblings.
A memorial service will be held via New Dawn Community Church; Facebook.NewDawn.org or YouTube.NewDawn.org on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 6:30 PM. Private burial will be held in Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials can be directed to New Dawn Community Church Building Fund, Coral Springs, FL, www.newdawn.org.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.