|
|
Lillian M. Becker
Fond du Lac - Lillian M. Becker, age 101, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She was born on February 14, 1919, in Oakfield, the daughter of William and Freida (Kutz) Wachendorf. Lillian married Raymond Becker on July 21, 1945. He preceded her in death on May 7, 1985. Lillian worked for a few years as a hairdresser in Oakfield. She was especially fond of her eldest grandson Dan and enjoyed their time together playing rummy and going for rides in his car. Dan always made sure she was well cared for even after moving to the Lutheran Home. Lillian was a selfless woman who always had a good attitude and never had a bad word to say.
Survivors include her children, David Becker of Fond du Lac, Carol (Tom) Kane of Keaau, HI; grandchildren, Daniel, Karla (Robert) Mendoza, Kelly (Denisha), Matthew, Scott; step-grandchildren, Jeff, Jim, Andrea, Alyssa; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; three siblings, Kenneth Wachendorf, Mildred Bly, and Dorothy Rickie; one daughter-in-law, Linda Becker; one step-grandson, Josh Huey.
Private family services will be held. Burial will take place at Avoca Cemetery, Oakfield, WI.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 11 to May 13, 2020