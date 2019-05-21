Services
Thelen Funeral Services
W309S4840 Commercial Drive
North Prairie, WI 53153
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cargill United Methodist Church
2000 Wesley Avenue
Janesville, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Cargill United Methodist Church
2000 Wesley Avenue
Janesville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lily Lance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily C. Lance


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lily C. Lance Obituary
Lily C. Lance

Janesville - In her 89th year of life, Lily C. Lance passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Cedar Crest. Born on November 29, 1930 in Bilaspur, India to Pastor and Mrs. J Peters, she was the youngest daughter and had two older brothers, Magbul and Philip who preceeded her. On May 16, 1962, she married Rev. Charles Lance in India and had two sons, Jonathan and Joseph.

Lily was a Registered Nurse earning two post graduate nursing degrees and spoke 7 languages. She was an international pioneer for her family, moving by herself in 1972 to the United States at the age of 42 in search of a better life for her family. This was a tremendous sacrifice as she left her entire family including two young children behind to provide them a path to move to the United States. She started working at a hospital in Florida and was able to bring her husband and two children over to the United States two years later in 1974. She will always be remembered and admired for this sacrifice that created a wonderful future for her family. She was dearly loved by her family and friends.

Survivors include her sons and their families:

Joseph Charles (KoKo) Lance of Shanghai, China and Jonathan Rockwell (Anu) Lance of Gurgaon, India; her grandchildren, Apache, Apollo, Adonis, Ares, Atlas, Aristotle, Ethan and Alexis.

Funeral Services for Lily will be held at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville on Wednesday, May 22 starting at 12:00pm for Visitation followed by a Memorial Service starting at 1:00pm with Rev. Stu Allen officiating.

Burial will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, 2200 Milton Avenue, Janesville.

Memorial contributions in Lily's name can be directed to the church.

Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the family. For those looking for more information or to sign the on-line guest registry, please go to: www.thelenfh.com or call 262-392-4251
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now