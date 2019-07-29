|
Linda A. Becker
Fond du Lac - Linda A. Becker, 72, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born June 17, 1947 in Watertown, SD, the daughter of Clare and Alvina Lohmiller Reiter. Linda was a 1965 graduate of Winnebago Lutheran Academy and received an Associate Degree from Bethany Lutheran College. In 1990 she earned her Bachelor Degree in Business from Marian College. On May 29, 1993 she married David R. Becker in the Town of Russell, Sheboygan County. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church. Linda was a foster mom for many years. She enjoyed gardening, camping, walking, traveling, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, David Becker; her mother, Alvina Reiter of Elkhart Lake; five children, Jeffrey Huey of Fond du Lac, Jim (Sherri) Huey of Fond du Lac, Andrea (Dan) Ryan of Fond du Lac, Alyssa (Bill) Ebert of Glenbeulah, and Scott Becker of Fond du Lac; four step children, Daniel Becker of Fond du Lac, Karla (Rob) Mendoza of California, Kelly (Denisha) Becker of Milwaukee, and Matthew Becker of Iowa; 21 grandchildren, Jarrad, Damion, Jeran, and Jeffrey Jr. Huey, James Jr., Jonathan, Josh, Jacob, and Jenna Huey, Lexi, Jackson, and Kaden Ryan, Bryce, Brendon, Clayton, Tyler, Ryan, Meagan, Ian, Katie, and Erik Ebert; five step grandchildren. She is further survived by five siblings, Larry Reiter of Idaho, David (Nadine) Reiter of New Holstein, Dennis (Kathy) Reiter of Madison, Carol (John) Campbell of Arizona, and Connie (Kurt) Ebert of Thiensville; two sisters-in-law, Helen Reiter of Van Dyne and Carol (Tom) Kane of California; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Clare Reiter; her son, Josh Huey; and nephew, Nathan Ebert.
The visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church, 55 N. Prairie Road, Fond du Lac. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in Rienzi Cemetery.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 29 to July 31, 2019