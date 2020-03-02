|
|
Linda Ann Birschbach
Lamartine - Linda Ann Birschbach, 72, of Lamartine, passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope, surrounded by her family. She was born February 24, 1948, daughter of Melvin and Connie Randall. She graduated from Oakfield High School and later married Harold on August 12, 1967.
Linda was a member of Our Risen Savior Catholic Church, Woodhull as well as, Lamartine Volunteer Fire Department, AgriBusiness Council and FSA Committee Member. If you couldn't find Linda spending quality time with her granddaughters, she was most likely enjoying her time with family and friends at the lake. Linda also enjoyed her annual trips with good friends Terry and Karen Madigan.
She is survived by her husband Harold. She was a mother figure to many and is further survived by two sons: Dean (Kim) Birschbach and Darin (Jennifer Yeo) Birschbach; three beautiful granddaughters: Whitney Birschbach, Lindsay (Max) Blitzke and Kelsey Birschbach; her sisters, Louise (special friend Pee-Wee) Bovee, Dale (Dave) Frei, Laurie (Phil) Heinz, Dawn Randall, Debbie (Dale) Meyer and sister-in-law Jane Randall; brothers-in-law, Donald (Janice) Birschbach, Stan (Edie) Birschbach, Lyle (Carol) Birschbach and sisters-in-law, Sharleen Birschbach and Catherine Birschbach.
Linda had a special gift of building lifelong friendships. Among her special friends are Susie Seresse and Kathy Pritzel.
She was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Birschbach; parents: Melvin and Connie Randall, grandparents: Evelyn and George Towne; father-in-law: Francis Birschbach; brother, Larry Randall, five brothers-in-law: Charles, Melvin, Frankie, Kenneth, and Joseph Birschbach.
Visitation: Linda's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 East Division Street in Fond du Lac. Visitation will also be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Our Risen Savoir Church in Woodhull.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Risen Savior Church in Woodhull. Cremation will follow traditional services. Burial will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Our Risen Savoir Cemetery at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Douglas Lee Foundation, please note the Foundation is accessible via www.fdlareafoundation.com. 384 N. Main Street - Suite 4 Fond du Lac, WI 54935 (920) 921-2215. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to St. Agnes Hospital, Agnesian Cancer Center, St. Francis Home and the Hospice Home of Hope.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020