Linda Grube
Fond du Lac - Linda A. Grube, 65, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Hope. Linda was born on June 15, 1954 in Rhinelander, the daughter of the late Walter Grube and Shirley (Harold) Stopper (nee Bruns). Linda graduated from Horace Mann High School and later U.W. Oshkosh with her Bachelor and Master Degrees. She worked for the State of Wisconsin in the Vocation Rehabilitation Department. Linda was a longtime member of St. Paul's Cathedral and enjoyed reading, her pet cats, going out to eat, and spending time with her friends.
Linda will be missed by her siblings, Lee Grube of Ramsey, MN and Lori Grube of Fond du lac; her nephew and niece, Lee Joseph Grube and Heather (Anthony) Ferdinand and their daughter Lucy; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, and her sister-in-law, Angela Grube.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and burial will take place at St. Peter's Cemetery in Eagle River.
Memorials are appreciated to Linda's family.
Linda's family would like to thank the Hospice Home of Hope and Rev. Patrick Perkins for their comfort and care.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 11 to May 13, 2020