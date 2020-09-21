1/1
Linda L. Schneeberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. Schneeberger

Fond du Lac - Linda Lee Schneeberger passed away after battling COPD and Dementia on September 20, 2020. Although she was small in stature, she had a giant personality and did not stop fighting until the very end with her daughters by her side.

Linda was born on December 23, 1943, daughter of Kenneth and Elaine Hunter. She spent the majority of her life helping people. Her biggest impact was as a Real Estate Agent, helping people find homes for their families, while providing a loving home for her own family.

Linda is survived by her two daughters, Teri Gerndt (Matt) of Wauwatosa and Sue Fellerer of Fond du Lac; her grandchildren, Evan Gerndt, Aaron Gerndt, Emma Fellerer, and Zoey Fellerer; her brother, Kenneth Hunter Jr. (Sandy) and her sisters; Judy Stumlin (Bruce) and Cathy Smith (Brian); as well as several nieces and nephews.

As Linda wished, cremation has already taken place, a private memorial will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life will be hosted by her daughters in the spring.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Fond du Lac Reporter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved