Linda L. SchneebergerFond du Lac - Linda Lee Schneeberger passed away after battling COPD and Dementia on September 20, 2020. Although she was small in stature, she had a giant personality and did not stop fighting until the very end with her daughters by her side.Linda was born on December 23, 1943, daughter of Kenneth and Elaine Hunter. She spent the majority of her life helping people. Her biggest impact was as a Real Estate Agent, helping people find homes for their families, while providing a loving home for her own family.Linda is survived by her two daughters, Teri Gerndt (Matt) of Wauwatosa and Sue Fellerer of Fond du Lac; her grandchildren, Evan Gerndt, Aaron Gerndt, Emma Fellerer, and Zoey Fellerer; her brother, Kenneth Hunter Jr. (Sandy) and her sisters; Judy Stumlin (Bruce) and Cathy Smith (Brian); as well as several nieces and nephews.As Linda wished, cremation has already taken place, a private memorial will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life will be hosted by her daughters in the spring.