Lindley Graves
Whitehall - Lindley David Graves, 58, of Whitehall formerly of Campbellsport, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Trempealeau County Health Care Center. Lindley was born on August 18, 1960 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of the late Edson and Beverly (Kranendonk) Graves. Lindley was a 1978 graduate of Campbellsport High School.

Those Lindley leaves behind to cherish his memory include his brothers, Gregory Graves of Greenup, IL and Steven Graves of Fond du Lac; his sister, Marlene Thomas of Anthony FL; and his nephew, Owen Thomas of Chesapeake, Virginia.

In addition to his parents, Lindley was preceded in death by his brothers, Edson Graves Jr. and Gerrit Graves; and his brother-in-law, Garland "Bud" Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 10, 2019
