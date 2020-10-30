Linus E. Doll
Fond du Lac - Linus Earl Doll, 94, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully at home, with his family at his side, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born at home in Marblehead (town of Eden) on April 27, 1926 to Ludwig A. Doll and Mary Eva (Lantz) Doll. At the age of eight, his family moved to Fond du Lac where he has since resided. Linus was a graduate of Fond du Lac Senior High School, class of 1943.
Linus enlisted in the US Navy in January of 1944 at the age of 17. He served on the destroyer USS Tingey in the Pacific Theater, earning two battle stars, serving until May of 1946. After his discharge from the Navy, Linus returned to Fond du Lac to begin his career as a carpenter and cabinetmaker.
On January 17, 1948, Linus married Ruth Marie DuFrane in Fond du Lac. They spent 57 and a half wonderful years together until Ruth's death on July 15, 2005.
Linus spent his entire working career as a carpenter and cabinetmaker working for several building contractors until being asked to take charge of the cabinet and woodworking shop at the Fond du Lac Lumber Co., where he was employed for over 29 years. He later went to work for Bill Sesing Construction Co. until his retirement in 1990.
After retiring, Linus began a career of volunteering. Among his favorites were St. Mary's Church and Holy Family Parish where he served as an altar server, Eucharistic minister, and "Holy Duster" (church cleaner). What Linus enjoyed most of all was constructing many items used during liturgical services, as well as things needed for everyday parish operations. Linus was a Third Degree and Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus. Linus volunteered his time to pick up bakery goods for the Broken Bread program two days a week. He also built many items for the Fond du Lac Senior Center.
An avid pool player in his younger years, he was elected as the first president of the Fondy 8 Ball League, serving for two years. He then started the Fond du Lac County Pool League and served as its secretary-treasurer for 12 years. Hunting and fishing were two of his greatest loves, especially duck hunting in Supple's Marsh.
In January of 2008, Linus wrote a letter to the editor of The Reporter not realizing that was to become the start of a writing career. For the next twelve years, Linus continued writing guest commentaries for The Reporter. In 2015, Linus self-published a booklet containing 90 articles entitled "The Good Old Days." His final article, #133, was published in the October 25, 2020 edition of The Reporter. He also became a member of the Fond du Lac Area Writers Club and enjoyed writing with other authors.
The youngest of 15 children, Linus was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers and 8 sisters. He was also preceded in death by his wife Ruth, his son Richard "Dick" and his wife Rosann, his son-in-law John Kurzynski and 2 great-grandsons, Derrick and Drew Kurzynski.
Linus was also preceded in death by his in-laws Lester and Elizabeth DuFrane, Ruth's sister and her husband Laverne and Donald Flanders and Ruth's brother Robert "Buck" DuFrane.
Linus is survived by his sons John and Peter (Deb) of Fond du Lac, Andy (Colleen) of Reno, NV and daughters Mary Kurzynski of Pulaski, WI and Theresa (Tim) Lewis of Eagle River, WI; 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren (with two more expected in the coming months) and two great-great-grandchildren.
Further surviving Linus are his sister-in-law Patricia DuFrane, many much loved nieces, nephews and friends, and his dearest friend and card playing buddy, Anna Mae Olig.
VISITATION: Linus' friends are welcome to Holy Family Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM to pay respects to Linus at the church. Masks will be required.
Due to the current pandemic, the Doll family will not be present during the visitation but wants to extend an opportunity to anyone who feels comfortable to pay respects to Linus.
SERVICE: A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Noon. The Mass will be LIVESTREAMED on Holy Family Church's Facebook page for anyone who wishes to be a part of the Mass. Private military honors will take place at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
The family wishes to thank Fr. Edward Sanchez for his many visits with Linus, the caring and compassionate staff of Aurora at Home Hospice, especially Mary, Brittney, Tina, Tammy and Karen and his neighborhood "guardian angels" who were always so willing to lend him a hand.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Holy Family Parish or Old Glory Honor Flight.
Online condolences can be shared at zacherlfuneralhome.com
