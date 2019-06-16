Lisa Ann Callis



Punta Gorda, FL - Lisa Ann Callis, 60, passed away on June 11, 2019 after a yearlong struggle with cancer. Lisa was born in Madison, WI on February 24, 1959 to Ted and Tina Callis.



She graduated from Madison East High School and earned a degree in Social Work at the University of WI-Madison. Lisa began working for McDonalds Corporation at the age of 16 and, over 30 years, rose to the level of Operations Manager in the Chicago area.



In 2012, Lisa married Larry Gessler in Clearwater Beach, FL and they resided in Punta Gorda. Lisa's favorite things include, walking the beach on sunny days, enjoying a coconut rimmed piña colada, spending time with family and friends, and helping others.



Lisa is survived by her husband, Larry Gessler of Punta Gorda, FL; parents, Ted and Tina Callis of Fond du Lac, WI; sister, Maria (Mark Sieger) Callis of Madison, WI; brother, James (Laura) Callis and nieces, Zoe and Daphne Callis of Charlotte NC; her dog children, Jasper and Lexi. Lisa cherished the love and genuine friendships of many throughout her life and is grateful for special friends who provided amazing support during her illness.



The visitation will be held at 10:30 AM, with funeral service to follow at 11:30 AM, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 198 North Macy Street, Fond du Lac, WI. Burial will follow in Rienzi Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made, in Lisa's memory, to: Adorable Dogs, 28540 Bermont Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 or Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy, Port Charlotte Team, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 16, 2019