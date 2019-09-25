Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
The Sanctuary
154 W. McWilliams St.
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Eastham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Eastham


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Eastham Obituary
Lisa Eastham

Fond du Lac - Lisa Marie Eastham, 53, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from smoke inhalation due to a house fire. She was born November 28, 1965 in Chicago, the daughter of Greta and Don Manaugh Sr..

Lisa grew up in Fond du Lac living a carefree life in her younger years. Her laugh and sense of humor will never be forgotten. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone out anyway she could. She loved her children, adored her granddaughter and deeply missed her mother.

She is survived by her children Savannah Osier, Vincent Eastham, Elizabeth Roen, granddaughter Lilliana Greta Eastham, sister Lori (Luis) Rodriguez, brother Don Manaugh, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father and all paternal and maternal grandparents.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, September 28 at 2:00 pm at The Sanctuary, 154 W. McWilliams St. in Fond du Lac.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
Download Now