|
|
Lisa Eastham
Fond du Lac - Lisa Marie Eastham, 53, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from smoke inhalation due to a house fire. She was born November 28, 1965 in Chicago, the daughter of Greta and Don Manaugh Sr..
Lisa grew up in Fond du Lac living a carefree life in her younger years. Her laugh and sense of humor will never be forgotten. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone out anyway she could. She loved her children, adored her granddaughter and deeply missed her mother.
She is survived by her children Savannah Osier, Vincent Eastham, Elizabeth Roen, granddaughter Lilliana Greta Eastham, sister Lori (Luis) Rodriguez, brother Don Manaugh, nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father and all paternal and maternal grandparents.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, September 28 at 2:00 pm at The Sanctuary, 154 W. McWilliams St. in Fond du Lac.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019