Lisa J. Jansen



Fond du Lac - Lisa Jean Jansen, 49, of Fond du Lac, died on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital.



She was born on November 26, 1969, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Donald and Carla Rae Manthe Vande Berg. She was a graduate of Wisconsin Lutheran High School, Milwaukee, Class of 1988.



Lisa was a member of Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church. She worked at T.J. Maxx in Fond du Lac. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.



She is survived by her children: Kenny (fiancé Shannon) Jansen, Katherine Jansen, Dylan Jansen, Danielle Jansen and Justin Starck all of Fond du Lac; four grandchildren: Trenten, Desmond, Ella and Adalynn; her parents: Donald and Carla Vande Berg of Fond du Lac; her brother, Donald (Robin) Craig of Fond du Lac, her sister, Sherri (Mike) Windisch of Hartford and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, her son, Kevin Jansen and her former husband, David Jansen.



VISITATION: The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 606 Forest Avenue, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church, with Rev. James Borgwardt officiating. Cremation has taken place.



In lieu of flowers memorials to the family are appreciated.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary