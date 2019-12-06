|
Lisa M. Kraus
Fond du Lac - Lisa M. Kraus, 43, of Fond du Lac, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born August 30, 1976 in Fond du Lac, daughter of Robert and Patricia Corbett Kraus. Lisa graduated from L.P. Goodrich High School Class of 1994 and received a bachelor's degree in 1998 from Ripon College where she played and loved the game of volleyball. She was employed by Spectrum as a billing specialist. Lisa loved water, the ocean and being on the lake. She enjoyed music and going to concerts, dancing, Salvador Dali, watching movies (It's a Wonderful Life and Babe were her favorites), and attending and watching sports, especially the Packers, Brewers, Lakers and Bucks or just simple pleasures as a walk on the beach, lunch with dad, and sparklers on the 4th of July. Lisa always helped others, had a smile that lit up the room, and loved spending time with friends and family. Her favorite saying was "Carpe diem".
She is survived by her father, Robert Kraus of Fond du Lac; her sister, Angela (Mark) Samman of Franklin; her nephew and Godson, Zachary Samman; the love of her life, Timothy Good of Fond du Lac; her Godparents, Dorothy Madey and Jim Stepp; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Kraus; maternal grandparents, Russell and Dorothy Corbett; paternal grandparents, Wilbert and Lillian Kraus; and uncles.
The visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again from 9:00 - 11:00 AM on Saturday at church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Peter. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Lisa's name at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019