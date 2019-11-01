|
|
Lisbet Munoz
Fond du Lac - Lisbet left this world on June 14, 2019. Her short, yet beautiful life inspired hundreds of people. She impressed the medical world by beating many odds, and children in the future will benefit from her life. Lisbet is survived by her younger twin sister Amalia, her parents Juan Miguel and Kristen Muñoz, her maternal grandparents Mark and Carol Lange, her paternal grandparents Juan and Ingris Muñoz and her great-grandmother Nancy Marbury as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by two unborn siblings. A memorial service will be held on November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Community Church in Fond du Lac. A memorial fund in Lisbet's name has been set up for the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Check donations made out to RMHC Eastern Wisconsin can be sent to Community Church of Fond du Lac or made online at www.rmhc-easternwi.org. Please add the name Lisbet Munoz to the donation.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019