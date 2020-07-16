1/
Lloyd B. Schabel
1926 - 2020
Lloyd B. Schabel, 94, of Kekoskee, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home.

Visitation for Lloyd will be held on Tuesday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in LeRoy. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 12 p.m. noon with Father Tom Biersack presiding. Interment will take place at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery.

Lloyd was born the son of Bernard and Marie (Sterr) Schabel on March 20, 1926 in the Tn. of LeRoy. He was united in marriage with Lucille Lehner on April 10, 1948 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in LeRoy. Lloyd retired from Maysteel as a welder.

He was a faithful member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in LeRoy. Lloyd was a jack of all trades and he enjoyed making many hobby items. Lloyd also enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lloyd is survived by his children; Bonnie (special friend Steve Flavin) Clark-Brown of Huston, TX, Bruce (Mary) Schabel of Theresa, Cyndy (special friend Rick Johnson) Schwartz of Jackson, Kevin (fiancée Annette Kehrmeyer) Schabel of Mayville, Scott (Sue) Schabel of Mayville, Mary (Loren) Derge of Mayville, brother; Dick (Carol) Schabel of Mayville and sister; Karen (Bill) Jeremy of California, grandchildren; Jenny Clark, Stephanie Heckart, Jonathon Clark, Christopher Schabel, Angie Hargrave, Jeremy Schabel, Jamie Kolatski, Amanda Wondra, Ashley Klinkhammer, Tasha Rechek, Holly Tassone, Heather Lundel, Tarah Wenger, Travis Schabel, Todd Schabel, Carissa Derge, Nathan Derge, and Justin Derge, and 15 great-grandchildren. Lloyd is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Lucille in 2012.

If desired, memorials may be directed to St. Andrew's Catholic Church in LeRoy or St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville.

The Schabel family would like to thank St. Agnes Home Care, Patti and Debbie for their wonderful care.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
