|
|
Lloyd "Jim" Drake
Mayville - Lloyd "Jim" Drake, 87, of Mayville passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Beaver Dam Community Hospital.
Lloyd was born the son of Loren and Delia (Arndt) Drake on June 13, 1931 in Clinton, MN. He was married to Theresa M. Schabel on October 3, 1949 in Appleton, MN.
Jim was employed with Maysteel in Mayville until his retirement. He was a lead man in the painting department and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Jim enjoyed fishing, bowling, and playing Sheepshead at the Mayville Legion. He sang and played in Thee Troubadours Country Band and was a loyal Packer fan. He loved his family and was grateful for the time spent with them, even when it was just smoking a good cigar with his sons. Jim was member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Theresa of Mayville; children, Pam (Dennis) Gourlie of Mayville, Greg (Madonna) Drake of Mayville, Tim Drake of Golden Valley, MN, and Dixie (Jim) Priessnitz of Wisconsin Dells; grandchildren, Aimee (Raymond) Beu, Brock (Cris Siqueira) Gourlie, Sarah (Hector) Drake-Ricart, Saul (Katie Sopoci) Drake, Monica (Joe) Drake-Pierce, Weston (fiancée, Nicole) Priessnitz Teresa Drake, and Kelly Sims; great grandchildren, Camden, Hailey, Diego, Lauren, Monica, Rhiannon, Piper, Brylee, Chasity, and Landon; sister, Sharon Pollasch of Mayville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim and Mary Schabel of LeRoy, Janice Schabel of Mayville, Marvin Lee of Pickett, and Hank (Diane) Schabel of Fond du Lac; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Brock Dennis Gourlie and Chelsey Drake; brothers, Donald and Lyle; and sister, Donna Powers.
The visitation for Lloyd will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mayville on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Friday at 12 noon with Rev. Fr. Tom Bierseck officiating. Entombment at the Shrine of Rest Cemetery Mosoleum in Fond du Lac.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 3, 2019