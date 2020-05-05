|
Lloyd Webster Jr.
Waupun - Lloyd "Punky" Webster Jr., 56, of Waupun, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Punky was born February 14, 1964 in Fond du Lac, WI the son of Lloyd E. Webster Sr. and Mabel Miller Pownell. Punky was a graduate of Waupun High School in 1982. He enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard following graduation. Punky enjoyed working in construction for most of his working years. He enjoyed playing his guitar, biking, camping, and fishing.
Punky is survived by his fiance´e, Robin Schendell of Waupun; his daughters, Angelica Webster and three grandsons, Axle, Darion, and Jarik, all of Waupun and EnLeigh Schuetter and her daughter, Elizabeth, both of Fond du Lac; four sisters: Dawn (Dan) Kraintz of Fond du Lac, Melissa (Bob) Kavonius of Waupun, Annette Pownell of Fond du Lac, and Amy (Jud) Gauthier of Denver, CO; three brothers: George (Pauline) Wentland of Boca Raton, FL, John (Becky) Webster of Greenleaf, WI, and Gordon Webster of Jackson, WI; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Punky was preceded in death by his parents.
Services to be decided at a later date.
