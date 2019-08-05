|
Lois Dawson
Fox Lake - Lois Dawson, 90, of Fox Lake, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Anchor Communities in Fox Lake.
Lois was born October 17, 1928 in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Claude and Ethel Putnam. Lois was a graduate of Waupun High School. On May 8, 1950 she married Donald Wienke. Following their marriage the couple resided in Fox Lake all their married lives. On January 15, 1976 Donald passed away. On July 15, 1981 she married William Dawson and they resided in Fox Lake. Lois was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. She loved to play cards and enjoyed her family immensely. She enjoyed sewing, canning, and her raspberry patch was her pride and joy. Lois spent the winter months in Yuma, AZ.
Lois is survived by five children: Richard (Sally) Wienke of Kenosha, Janet Sperger of Waupun, Robert (Anita) Wienke of Show Low, AZ, Russell Wienke of Fox Lake, and Karen (John) Boortz of Tillmook, OR; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three step-children: John (Sharon) Dawson of Dublin, OH, Michael (Maureen) Dawson of MT, and Julie (John) King of Danville, CA; sisters-in-law: Shirley Janczak and Jean Garczynski; and a special family friend, Mary Miller of Beaver Dam.
Lois was preceded in death by her husbands: Donald Wienke and William Dawson; a son, Ronald Wienke; a son-in-law, Courtland "Butch" Sperger Jr.; a brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Marguerite Putnam.
Services for Lois Dawson will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Fox Lake with Pastor David Knottling officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019