Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
260 Vincent St
Fond du Lac, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
260 Vincent St
Fond du Lac, WI
More Obituaries for Lois Turzenski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois G. Turzenski


1927 - 2020
Lois G. Turzenski Obituary
Lois G. Turzenski

Fond du Lac - Lois G. Turzenski, age 92, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Woodlands Senior Park. She was born on July 30, 1927, Merrill, WI, the daughter of Earl and Angela (Hackbart) Hanson. On December 3, 1949, she married Max J. Turzenski in Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death in 1995. Lois worked as a beautician at the Vogue Beauty Shop. Lois was an extraordinary lady, always optimistic with a special smile. Her laugh and her hugs will be missed.

Survivors include her three daughters, Cammy (Gordy) Wipperfurth of Nekoosa, WI, Patty (John) Manthey of Fond du Lac, Julie (Steve) Koehler of West Bend, WI; her grandsons, Matthew Manthey, Tim (Sarah) Manthey, Adam (Molly) Wipperfurth, Aaron (special friend Whitney) Wipperfurth, Alex (fiancé BriAnna) Koehler, Austin (special friend Ana) Koehler; her great-grandchildren, Elle, William, Jax, Grace, and Grayson; two sisters-in-law, Camille (Bob) Lind of Stevens Point, Dorothy (Babe) Sroda of Stevens Point; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and her husband.

Visitation will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at Hope Lutheran Church, 260 Vincent St, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the church at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow the service at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Special thanks to the staff at Woodlands Senior Park and Agnesian Hospice for the compassionate care given to Lois.

A life is like a garden, perfect moments can be had, but not preserved, except in memory.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
