Lois Schleicher
Waupun - Lois Ida Schleicher, age 93 of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Markesan Resident Home.
Lois was born on November 4, 1925, in Waupun, a daughter of Joseph and Linda (Paskey) Bohnert. On May 23, 1953, she was united in marriage to Frank Schleicher in Waupun at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, playing cards, fishing and driving to the lake. Lois attended all family sports and loved spending time with her family. She was an active lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church teaching Sunday school and quilting.
Lois is survived by 4 children, Ron (Nancy) Schleicher, Jane (Randy) Katsma, Ed Schleicher (Special Friend, Tracie) all of Waupun and Joan (Dennis) Drews of Beaver Dam; 11 grandchildren, Melissa Schleicher, Brittany (Brenton) Severson, Rhonda (Jason) Buchholz, Eric (Renae) Katsma, Cory (Amanda) Katsma, Andrea (Eliseo) Torres, Sarah (Malik) Sterling, Linda (Justin) Russell, Andrew Schleicher, Samantha (Jason) Alvarado and Stacy Drews; 13 great-grandchildren, Brynlee, Jaedon, Jarrett, Jonas, Bradyen, Myia, AJ, Chloe, Randall, Clayton, Levi, Jackson and Audrey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; 1 son, Charles Frank; 3 siblings, Alfred (Jean) Bohnert, Ralph (Marion) Bohnert and Doris (Robert) Daniels.
Visitation for Lois will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun and on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 525 West Main Street, Waupun.
A funeral service for Lois will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Immanuel Luther Church with Rev. Jeff Nicla and Chaplain Dennis Overlien officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in Lois' name.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from June 20 to June 23, 2019