Lola P. Shady
Brandon - Lola P. Shady, 91, a resident of Anchor Communities in Brandon, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019.
Lola was born born October 12, 1927 in Fond du Lac, WI to James O. and Martha (Dickenson) Miller. On August 10, 1946 she married Raymond A. Shady in Oakfield. Along with being a housewife and mother, Lola spent many years working at California Canners as well as Oscar's Tavern as a cook. She enjoyed spending time with her family, being a grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She also enjoyed playing Sheepshead with her family, bowling, fishing, Bingo, crafting, and gambling.
Lola is survived by her children: Brenda Marks of Menasha, Janet Feucht of Waupun, Richard (Terri) Shady of Redgranite, Edna (Ronald) Furman of Oshkosh, Kim Klatt of Fond du Lac, and Jimmy (Dee) Shady of Green Bay; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Elaine Miller of Redgranite; a brother-in-law, Wattamar Reimer of Fond du Lac; and many nieces and nephews.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, on May 7, 1999; her parents; five brothers; and five sisters.
Services for Lola P. Shady will take place Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Bill Schuerman officiating. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be held at Avoca Cemetery in Oakfield. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
A special thanks to Tracy and the staff of Anchor Communities in Brandon as well as Waupun Memorial Hospital for the excellent care given to our mother.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Aug. 21, 2019