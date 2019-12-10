|
|
Loraine F. Lepien
Fond du Lac - Loraine Florence (Mueller) Lepien died at her home at St. Clare Terrace, 31 Everett Street, Fond du Lac on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at age 93. She was born on May 3, 1926 and grew up in Wauwatosa, graduating from Milwaukee State Teachers College with a BS in elementary education. She was a member of Delta Omicron Sorority and began a teaching career in Milwaukee before moving to Fond du Lac after her marriage to Gilbert in 1949. Loraine taught first grade in the Fond du Lac School District before the birth of her children, and she continued her lifelong interest in literacy as a tutor in Lehigh Acres, Florida during the fifteen years she and her husband spent in retirement there.
In 1949 she married Gilbert Henry Lepien in Wauwatosa, and the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 30th of this year. Loraine was the office manager for the family business, Fenner Plumbing & Heating, prior to their retirement in Florida. The couple enjoyed traveling together and returned to Fond du Lac later in their retirement years. She was actively involved in many ministries at Church of Our Saviour ELCA in Fond du Lac during all their years in the area. Music was another interest she participated in and enjoyed as a singer, a pianist, and a member of the Fond du Lac Community Band. Loraine was also active as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, including serving as Worthy Matron.
She is survived by her husband Gilbert Henry Lepien and five children: Janet (Jeff) Huenink, Claire (Brian) Koehler, John (Linda) Lepien, Ruth (Dan) Muller, and Nancy (Todd) Kaphaem; twelve grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Loraine was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Elsie (Stockinger) Mueller; a brother, Robert Allen Mueller; and a son, Robert Henry Lepien.
Cremation has taken place, with visitation scheduled for Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Church of Our Saviour, 363 South Main St. Fond du Lac, from noon until 2 p.m., directly followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Loraine will be interred at Arlington Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin beside her parents in spring. The family requests that memorials be directed to Church of Our Saviour ELCA, 363 South Main Street, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin 54935 or Faith Lutheran Church in Lehigh Acres, Florida.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019