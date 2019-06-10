|
Loretta Claggett
Waupun - Loretta Claggett, 99, of Waupun, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Anchor Communities in Brandon.
Loretta was born June 15, 1919 in the town of Calamus in Dodge County, the daughter of Edward and Abbie Banning Owens. Loretta graduated from Horicon High School in 1937 and Dodge County Normal School in 1939. On November 21, 1941 she married Philip Claggett in Horicon. Following their marriage the couple resided in the town of Chester all of their married lives. Loretta taught at Oak View School for 3 ½ years and taught 4-H children for 41 years. She was a member of Dodge County Homemakers for over 50 years. She was also a member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun where she was active in many committees.
Loretta is survived by her two sons: Arthur (Penny) Claggett of Markesan, WI and Dwight (Annette) Claggett of High Bridge, WI; four daughters: Janice (Arthur) Bauman of Mequon, WI, Susan (Dick) Rogahn of Hubertus, WI, Nancy Maleck of Beaver Dam, WI, and Debra (Robert) Levey of Waupun, WI; 21 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Lorine (Edward) Knop of Horicon, WI.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; a brother, Dwight Owens; three grandchildren: Jaclynn Maleck, Corey Maleck, and Amelia Leinen; and a son-in-law, Michael Maleck.
Funeral services for Loretta Claggett will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Union-Congregational Church in Waupun with Rev. Robert Sherwood officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 4 p.m. until the time of service.
The family wishes to thank Anchor Communities for the excellent care given to their mom.
Memorials may be directed to Union-Congregational Church in Waupun.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 10, 2019