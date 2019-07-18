Loretta J. Meinke



Fond du Lac - Loretta J. Meinke, 89, of Fond du Lac, left her earthly life to be reunited with her husband and daughter, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Grancare Nursing Home.



She was born on February 1, 1930, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Emil R. and Clara L. (Paul) Brunn. On August 5, 1950, she married Ralph C. Meinke, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun. They celebrated 50 years of marriage. Ralph preceded her in death on March 5, 2001.



In addition to her most important job as Mom, she worked for the Green Giant Canning Co. in Rosendale, California Canners and Growers in Lomira, and finally as a cook for North Fond du Lac School District until her retirement. Loretta was a member of Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church. After retiring, Loretta enjoyed family gatherings, going to Brewer games, playing cards with her friends, and taking rides in her car to many places across the state. Most of all, Loretta loved her family with all her heart and soul.



She is survived by her two children: Randall (fiancé Lyn Herriot) Meinke of Princeton and Kathleen (Perter) James of Fond du Lac; seven grandchildren: Angeline (Jeffrey) Perry, John (Beth) James, Christina (Jeremy) Tabbert, Rick (Cathy) VanBuren, Dawn Paez, Nicole (Anthony) LoBianco, Nathan VanBuren; seven great-grandchildren and eight great great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her oldest daughter Cheryl Elaine Benedict, her great grandson Joshua D. Perry, and her daughter-in-law, Mary A. Meinke.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street and again on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church, 20 Wisconsin American Drive, Fond du Lac



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Tom Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Ledgeview Memorial Park.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 18 to July 19, 2019