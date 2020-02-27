|
|
Loretta "Letty" L. (Schoenborn) Stephanie
Marytown - Loretta "Letty" Lucy (Schoenborn) Stephanie, age 88, of Marytown, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
She was born August 28, 1931, to the late Michael & Clara (Doern) Schoenborn.
On April 19, 1952, she married Roger Stephanie at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fond du Lac; they were married for 67 years.
Letty worked as a telephone operator, helped her husband, Roger run the farm, and later in life, worked at the Villa Loretto; retiring from there after 21 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Letty was an avid Brewer fan & Packers fan.
Letty was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown and its Altar & Rosary Society.
Survivors include her husband, Roger; her seven children, Daniel (Linda) Stephanie, Kathy (late George) Gerner, Sandy (Michael) Toney, Cindy (Roger) Muellenbach, Barb (Dan) Schwind, Lynn (Tom) Dee, and Doug (Michelle) Stephanie; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Ambrose (Rosie) Stephanie; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Mike & Clara Schoenborn; a son-in-law, George Gerner; her brother, Elmer (Val) Schoenborn; a sister-in-law, Rosie (Orville) Schwanke; and her father-in-law & mother-in-law, John & Frances Stephanie.
Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 1311 Thorp Street, St. Cloud, WI 53079. Rev. Larry Abler, OFM Cap will preside. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of Rest Chapel Mausoleum at Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fond du Lac.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Letty's family at the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud on Sunday, March 1st from 1:00 PM until 3:45 PM.
In Lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Letty's name.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020