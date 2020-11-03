Lori A. Kraft
Fond du Lac - Lori Ann Kraft, 63, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her residence in Fond du Lac. She was born July 31, 1957 the daughter of Douglas and Lola Prebelski.
Lori was an incredibly caring, kind-hearted individual who loved helping people in need. She loved to cook and bake, loved the Hallmark channel, loved reading, and had a passion for knitting, crochet, and sewing. She loved music and loved to listen to her daughter, Stephanie, sing to her and play the guitar and keyboard.
She is survived by her four children, Jeremy (Selina) Bohn, Hope (Jeff Wightman) Walgenbach, Stephanie Kraft, and Allen (Alyssa) Kraft; seven grandchildren, Jackson, Samuel, and Olivia Bohn, Jacob and Kayla Walgenbach, Francis and Agape Alexander; her sisters, Gayle Schladweiler and Denise Prebelski; brothers, Robert Prebelski and Scott Prebelski; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Tracy Preston.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Lori's Facebook page will remain active for a short time so you can share any memories and offer thoughts and prayers through that.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
.