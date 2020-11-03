1/1
Lori A. Kraft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori A. Kraft

Fond du Lac - Lori Ann Kraft, 63, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her residence in Fond du Lac. She was born July 31, 1957 the daughter of Douglas and Lola Prebelski.

Lori was an incredibly caring, kind-hearted individual who loved helping people in need. She loved to cook and bake, loved the Hallmark channel, loved reading, and had a passion for knitting, crochet, and sewing. She loved music and loved to listen to her daughter, Stephanie, sing to her and play the guitar and keyboard.

She is survived by her four children, Jeremy (Selina) Bohn, Hope (Jeff Wightman) Walgenbach, Stephanie Kraft, and Allen (Alyssa) Kraft; seven grandchildren, Jackson, Samuel, and Olivia Bohn, Jacob and Kayla Walgenbach, Francis and Agape Alexander; her sisters, Gayle Schladweiler and Denise Prebelski; brothers, Robert Prebelski and Scott Prebelski; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Tracy Preston.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Lori's Facebook page will remain active for a short time so you can share any memories and offer thoughts and prayers through that.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved