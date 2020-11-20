Lori M. Wilkum
Fond du Lac - Lori M. Wilkum, 64, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born on October16, 1956 in California the daughter of Ted and Ina Cleveland. On September 25, 1990, she married Robert Wilkum in Fond du Lac. Lori liked to throw darts and play pool. Her greatest love was caring for her family and her pets.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Leonard Rich; daughter, Christina Ferstl; two granddaughters, Cheanne and Miranda; grandson, Steven; brother Joey; and four sisters, Karen, Susan, DeeDee, and Judy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Ina; daughter, Jenny; and bother Carl.
At the family request, no services are scheduled at this. Cremation has taken place.
