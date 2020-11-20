1/1
Lori M. Wilkum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori M. Wilkum

Fond du Lac - Lori M. Wilkum, 64, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born on October16, 1956 in California the daughter of Ted and Ina Cleveland. On September 25, 1990, she married Robert Wilkum in Fond du Lac. Lori liked to throw darts and play pool. Her greatest love was caring for her family and her pets.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Leonard Rich; daughter, Christina Ferstl; two granddaughters, Cheanne and Miranda; grandson, Steven; brother Joey; and four sisters, Karen, Susan, DeeDee, and Judy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Ina; daughter, Jenny; and bother Carl.

At the family request, no services are scheduled at this. Cremation has taken place.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved