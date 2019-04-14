Lorin E. Orvis



Fond du Lac - Lorin E. Orvis, 89, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope.



He was born on August 14, 1929, in Fond du Lac, the son of Orin E. and Edna R. Zuehlke Orvis. He graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School, Class of 1948. He joined the U.S. National Guard in April 1949 and served as a Sargent in the 127th Infantry, until January 1958. On August 4, 1951, he married Rose L. Leonhardt, at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.



Lorin was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church since 1969. He served on various church boards and committee's while at Redeemer Lutheran and St. Peter's Lutheran Church. He worked with the gas crew at Wisconsin Power and Light for 43 years. He enjoyed bowling and was active in Junior Bowling and was a coach at Karl Ray Lanes for a number of years. At the age of 81, in January 2011 he bowled a 300 and bowled up till 2018. In the summertime he enjoyed golfing. He also enjoyed deer hunting, his pheasant hunting trips to North Dakota, fishing trips to Canada and his dog Lady who he hunted with. He was an avid woodworker, and enjoyed making toys and furniture. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at sporting events and activities with his grandchildren. Family vacations at Wood Lake, Taylor, and Crooked Lake were also a favorite of his.



He is survived by his wife, Rose Orvis of Fond du Lac, his children: Mark (Betty) Orvis of Fond du Lac, Robin (Dennis) White of Fort Atkinson and John (Chris) Orvis of Fond du Lac; eight grandchildren Matt (Jenny) Orvis, Jeff (fiancé Taylor Grant) Orvis, Ryan (Shelby) Orvis, Andy (Bri) White, Lucas White, Melissa (Nate) Judd, Rochelle (Justin) Bangart and Emily Orvis; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: LaVerne (Howard) Bellmer and infant sister Robertus; brother and sister-in-laws: Jake (Irene) Leonhardt, August (Vi) Leonhardt, Elsie (Lloyd) Miller, Marie (Owen) Lueck and June (Norm) Eilertson.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel, 31 East Division Street and again from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1600 S. Main Street, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, with Rev. Michael Zuberbier officiating. Burial will follow in Ledgeview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, Winnebago Lutheran Academy or Hospice Home of Hope.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary