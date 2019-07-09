Services
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI 53963
(920) 324-5547
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI 53963
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
525 West Main Stree
Waupun, WI
View Map
Lorna Paskey Obituary
Lorna Paskey

Waupun - Lorna Helen Paskey, age 86 of Waupun, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Christian Home in Waupun.

Lorna was born on August 20, 1932, in Oshkosh, WI, the daughter of John and Verna (Austin) Samer. She was united in marriage to William "Bill" Paskey on June 4, 1955, in Randolph, WI. They lived in Randolph for two years before buying their forever home in Waupun.

Lorna graduated from Columbia County Teachers College. She began her teaching career in 1952 at Lost Lake School near Watertown, WI educating rural students from grades first through eighth in a one room schoolhouse. She also taught at Richwood, Excelsior, & Trenton Consolidated schools, all south of Waupun. She taught for 10 years before starting her own family. Her life was dedicated to her children whether they were in her classroom or her home.

Lorna joined Immanuel Lutheran church in Waupun and volunteered to teach Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She took time to be a Den Mother for many years in the Cub Scouts organization along with being a coach for girls softball. She was also a member of the Pythian Sisters Waupun chapter and enjoyed playing cards, tending to her African violets, and baking to satisfy her sweet-tooth. Her favorite place to gather with family and friends was at her cottage. She relaxed by fishing and going for rides in the boat.

Lorna is survived by her four children, William (Patsy Smith) Paskey Jr. of Campton Hills, IL, Pauline (Michael) Croy of Minneapolis, MN, Robert (Louise) Paskey of Sioux City, IA, and Charles (Douglas Drake) Paskey of Madison, WI; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Boyd (Shirley) Bryant of Montello; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Davis and Don Auten; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Sr. in 2010; a sister, Audrey (Eldred) Schwanke; in-laws, Donald (Beverly) Paskey, Carl (Barbara) Paskey, and Ruth Auten.

Visitation for Lorna will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 525 West Main Street, Waupun.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 9 to July 10, 2019
