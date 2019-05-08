Lorraine A. Knipple



Fond du Lac - Lorraine Amelia Knipple, 96, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She was born November 14, 1922 in Auburndale, WI, the daughter of Herman and Emma Fredrick. On March 22, 1944 she married Victor Knipple in Sioux Falls, SD. Lorraine was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and was involved with the Lady's Guild. She was a Shaklee Distributor into her mid 80's. She belonged to various card clubs, enjoyed traveling, dining out, and spending time with family.



She is survived by her son, Jack (Jan) Knipple of Fond du Lac; a son-in-law, Jerry (Joan) Krug of West Bend; seven grandchildren, Tami (Mike) Turner, Andy Krug, both of Fond du Lac, Amy (Tate) Gisslen of Minneapolis, MN, Vicki (Ben) Oleson of Honolulu, HI, Jenna (Ian) Goodwin of Holmen, WI, Tyler (Erin) Knipple of Fond du Lac, and Kelsey (Michael Stephany) Knipple of Orlando, FL; ten great grandchildren; and a special friend, Shirley Brandt of Fond du Lac. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor; a daughter, Patsy Krug; a son, Tom Knipple; four brothers and three sisters.



Visitation will take place Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:30 AM at Hope Lutheran Church, 260 Vincent Street, Fond du Lac. Funeral services will be 11:30 AM on Friday at church with Rev. Phillip Enderle officiating. Entombment will follow in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Hope Lutheran Church or the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.



The family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home and Marquardt Hospice for the care and compassion given to Lorraine.



Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary