Services
Koepsell Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Services
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
112 S. German St.
Mayville, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
112 S. German St.
Mayville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine E. Bauer


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine E. Bauer Obituary
Lorraine E. Bauer

Mayville - Lorraine E. Bauer, age 90, of Mayville passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Prairie Ridge in Mayville.

Lorraine was born the daughter of Hubert and Eva (Arndt) Miller on June 7, 1929 in Mayville. She was a 1947 graduate of Mayville High School. Lorraine was united in marriage to Richard Bauer on October 7, 1950 at St. Andrew in LeRoy. Lorraine had worked at the canning factory in Mayville. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and served as a Christian Mother. In her spare time, Lorraine enjoyed bingo and watching baseball, especially the Milwaukee Brewers. Family was also important to Lorraine and she cherished the time spent with them.

Lorraine is survived by her sons- George (Marian) Bauer of North Fond du Lac, Charles Bauer of Florence, and Randal (Mary Sue) Bauer of Bradenton, FL. Her grandchildren- Wendy Bauer, Jared Bauer, Nathan (Andrea) Bauer, Nicolas Bauer, Christopher (Wendy Ingram) Bauer, Aaron Bauer, and Lindsey (Shane) Ayala. Her great grandchildren- Mercedes, Katina, Taylor, Jada, Jocelyn, and Joshua. Her great great grandson- Jonah. Her brother and sisters in law- Marion Ruddy, Stella Bauer, Patty Sternat, Darlene Bauer, and Eugene (Arlien) Bauer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, granddaughter Ami, step granddaughter Michelle Page, and siblings Pearl Miller and Evelyn Frank.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, September 18, at 4 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the church in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences may be made at www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now