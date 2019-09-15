|
|
Lorraine E. Bauer
Mayville - Lorraine E. Bauer, age 90, of Mayville passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Prairie Ridge in Mayville.
Lorraine was born the daughter of Hubert and Eva (Arndt) Miller on June 7, 1929 in Mayville. She was a 1947 graduate of Mayville High School. Lorraine was united in marriage to Richard Bauer on October 7, 1950 at St. Andrew in LeRoy. Lorraine had worked at the canning factory in Mayville. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and served as a Christian Mother. In her spare time, Lorraine enjoyed bingo and watching baseball, especially the Milwaukee Brewers. Family was also important to Lorraine and she cherished the time spent with them.
Lorraine is survived by her sons- George (Marian) Bauer of North Fond du Lac, Charles Bauer of Florence, and Randal (Mary Sue) Bauer of Bradenton, FL. Her grandchildren- Wendy Bauer, Jared Bauer, Nathan (Andrea) Bauer, Nicolas Bauer, Christopher (Wendy Ingram) Bauer, Aaron Bauer, and Lindsey (Shane) Ayala. Her great grandchildren- Mercedes, Katina, Taylor, Jada, Jocelyn, and Joshua. Her great great grandson- Jonah. Her brother and sisters in law- Marion Ruddy, Stella Bauer, Patty Sternat, Darlene Bauer, and Eugene (Arlien) Bauer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard, granddaughter Ami, step granddaughter Michelle Page, and siblings Pearl Miller and Evelyn Frank.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, September 18, at 4 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the church in Mayville.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences may be made at www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019