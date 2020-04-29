|
|
Lorraine Jeanette Schultz
formerly of Fond du Lac - Lorraine Jeanette Schultz, age 88 and formerly of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin after a lengthy battle with congestive heart failure.
She was born on June 13, 1931 in West Allis, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Wilhelmina (Minnie) Schultz.
Lorraine is survived in death by her 5 children; her daughters, Sandi Gutjahr (Larry) and Patti Boelk; her sons, Larry Schultz (Kathy), Daniel Schultz and Ken Schultz (Vernie). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John; her beloved husband, Eugene Schultz; her sons, Jay and Richard who died shortly after birth; her daughter-in-law, Donna Schultz and her grandson, Jonathan Schultz.
Lorraine was tiny in stature but larger than life. She had a raucous sense of humor and everyone who knew her, loved her. She had a flair for color and could be seen sporting bright colored tennis shoes and unusual hats. She worked many different jobs in her lifetime such as a prison guard, mental health facility housekeeper and baker but her last job was probably her most favorite and where she was in her element as a Walmart greeter. She was a talker and loved interacting with people. Her coworkers and customers loved her and often came in just to see her. She worked full time there, well into her 80's and looked forward to it every day until the last year of her life, when she was just too weak to work.
Cremation will take place at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home and inurnment will be in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum - Ledgeview Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place later this year. Condolence and memorial cards may be sent to Schmidt and Bartelt W250 N6505 Hwy 164 Sussex, WI 53089 in care of the Lorraine Schultz family.
We rest easy and rejoice in the comfort of knowing that our beloved Lorraine is no longer suffering and is in God's presence, participating in heavenly worship with angels and fellow believers.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020