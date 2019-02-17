|
Lorraine Loomans
Waupun - Lorraine Loomans, 87, of Waupun passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.
Lorraine was born March 17, 1931 in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Herbert and Esther Sauer Buschkopf. Lorraine grew up in Juneau and graduated from Juneau High School in 1949. On December 14, 1951 she married Alton Loomans at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun most of their married lives. Lorraine was employed at Dodge County Courthouse, Carnation Co. in Waupun, and 28 years at Waupun Public Utilities from which she retired. Lorraine was a charter member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun where she sang in the choir, and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a member of its' Women's Guild and Altar Guild. She was also a member of Waupun Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Lorraine is survived by a son, Kim Loomans (special friend Robin) of Waupun; a daughter, Lisa (Steve) McDowell of Waupun; grandchildren: Angelique (Jason) Imm of Waupun, Tylor (Jenna) Loomans of Whitewater, Alyssa (Karrissa) McDowell of Oshkosh, and Jared McDowell of Waupun; four great-grandchildren: Mason and Morgan Schwoerer, and Landon and Beckett Loomans; a sister, Ruth (Linus) Mock of Waupun; and a sister-in-law, Irene Buschkopf of Juneau.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Loomans in 2002; two brothers: Robert and Ronald Buschkopf; and a sister-in-law, Vickie Buschkopf.
Funeral services for Lorraine Loomans will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. David Cooper officiating. A private burial service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Sunday at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019