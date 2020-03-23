|
|
Lorraine O. Reinhold
Fond du Lac - Lorraine O. Reinhold, 78, of Fond du Lac died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born the daughter of Gregor and Martha Morgan on February 21, 1942 in Johnsburg. On September 16, 1961 she married John Reinhold at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg. Lorraine worked many years as an office clerk. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Parish in Fond du Lac. She enjoyed needle work, jewelry making, crafts, and puzzles. Her faith and family were always most important in her life.
She is survived by her husband, John; three children, Susan Reinhold, Karen (Craig) Culver and Steve (Jenny) Reinhold; daughter-in-law, Cindy Reinhold; six grandchildren,
Bryan (Anna) Reinhold, Kevin (Megan) Reinhold, Morgan (Cody) Krohn, Peter Culver, Molly Reinhold and Adela Reinhold; great grandson, Liam Reinhold; two sisters, Darlene Perrizo and Mary Jane Loehr. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Gregor and Martha; son, Thomas Reinhold; brother, Jim Morgan; sister-in-law, Jeanne Morgan; and two brothers-in-law, David Perrizo and Art Loehr.
A private family service will take place at the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020