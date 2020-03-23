Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Reinhold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine O. Reinhold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine O. Reinhold Obituary
Lorraine O. Reinhold

Fond du Lac - Lorraine O. Reinhold, 78, of Fond du Lac died on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born the daughter of Gregor and Martha Morgan on February 21, 1942 in Johnsburg. On September 16, 1961 she married John Reinhold at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg. Lorraine worked many years as an office clerk. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Parish in Fond du Lac. She enjoyed needle work, jewelry making, crafts, and puzzles. Her faith and family were always most important in her life.

She is survived by her husband, John; three children, Susan Reinhold, Karen (Craig) Culver and Steve (Jenny) Reinhold; daughter-in-law, Cindy Reinhold; six grandchildren,

Bryan (Anna) Reinhold, Kevin (Megan) Reinhold, Morgan (Cody) Krohn, Peter Culver, Molly Reinhold and Adela Reinhold; great grandson, Liam Reinhold; two sisters, Darlene Perrizo and Mary Jane Loehr. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Gregor and Martha; son, Thomas Reinhold; brother, Jim Morgan; sister-in-law, Jeanne Morgan; and two brothers-in-law, David Perrizo and Art Loehr.

A private family service will take place at the Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now