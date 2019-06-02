|
Lorraine Wright
Fond du Lac - Lorraine Wright passed away on May 9, 2019 at the age of 99.
She was born to Martin and Mina Anderson on January 5, 1920. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin and was a registered nurse. She served in the Army during World War II in the Philippines.
She is survived by her two nieces, Susan Bradshaw and Janet Anderson.
Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, her brother Blaine Anderson, her sister Margaret Douglas, her husband Melford Smith, and her second husband Edgar Wright.
Cremation has taken place.
