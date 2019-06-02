Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
Lorraine Wright Obituary
Lorraine Wright

Fond du Lac - Lorraine Wright passed away on May 9, 2019 at the age of 99.

She was born to Martin and Mina Anderson on January 5, 1920. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin and was a registered nurse. She served in the Army during World War II in the Philippines.

She is survived by her two nieces, Susan Bradshaw and Janet Anderson.

Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, her brother Blaine Anderson, her sister Margaret Douglas, her husband Melford Smith, and her second husband Edgar Wright.

Cremation has taken place.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 2, 2019
