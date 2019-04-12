Louis "Louie" E. Kemnitz



Eldorado - Louis "Louie" Edward Kemnitz, 86, of Eldorado, went home to heaven on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.



He was born on September 9, 1932, the son of Chet and Irene (Hackbarth) Kemnitz, as the oldest of 11 children. Louie was married for over 67 years to Lucille Gantner. They were blessed with seven children, 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Louie did heating and sheet metal work and owned Eldorado Sheet Metal for many years.



He is survived by his wife, Lucille, sons: Dan Kemnitz and Pastor Timothy (Dee) Kemnitz; his daughters: Cindy Christianson, Kathie (Larry) Nelson, Penny (Kim) Techlin, Peggy (Tim) Navis and Beth (Wade) Cohoon; his brothers: Dave Kemnitz, Jim (Sandy) Kemnitz, Steve (Nancy) Kemnitz, and Gary (Faye) Kemnitz; his sisters: Mary Kaiser, Kaye Albrecht and Alice (Jeff) Wittchow; brothers-in-law: Fred Mattheis, Bill Freiberg, Melvin (Mary) Gantner and Richard (Caren) Gantner and his sister-in-law, Carol Kemnitz.



He is preceded in death by his parents Chet and Irene Kemnitz, his brother, Tom Kemnitz, his sisters, Sally Mattheis and Joann Freiberg, his brothers-in-law, Bill Kaiser and Reine Albrecht, his sister-in-law, Beth Kemnitz, and his daughter-in-law, Sharon Kemnitz.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 9:00 - 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1010Adams Avenue, North Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church. Inurnment will take place in North Eldorado Cemetery.



Memorials appreciated to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, North Fond du Lac or Winnebago Lutheran Academy.



