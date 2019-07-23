Services
Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Louise A. Olp


1926 - 2019
Louise A. Olp Obituary
Louise A. Olp

Fond du Lac - Louise Anna Olp, 93, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.

She was born on June 27, 1926, in Town of Auburn, the daughter of Carl and Freidericka Rummel Klabuhn. She married Arvin K. Olp Sr. He preceded her in death January 27, 1984.

Louise was a member of Church of Peace UCC. She worked for Infant Socks and Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She enjoyed taking walks, car rides and going out to eat.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers and sisters.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, with Rev. Daniel Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.

Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 23 to July 24, 2019
