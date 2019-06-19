Louise M. Olson



Fond du Lac - Louise M. Olson, 92, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Woodlands Senior Park. Louise was born in Evanston, IL on March 18, 1927, the daughter of Herbert and Louise White Schopen. On September 13, 1947 she married William G. Olson in Willmett, IL and he preceded her in death on December 13, 2014. Louise worked as a secretary for the Fond du Lac Public Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1989. She enjoyed traveling, golfing, and loved attending her grandchildren's events.



She is survived by three children, James (Sharon) Olson of Oconomowoc, William (Kay) Olson of Cottage Grove, and Thomas (Marquis) Olson of Highlands Ranch, CO; seven grandchildren, Thomas (Addi) Olson, Charles (Katie) Olson, Sarah Olson, Katy (Mark) Esch, Kory Olson, Mary Olson, and John Olson; eight great grandchildren; and other relatives. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; and two siblings, Herbert Schopen and Kay Jorgensen.



Cremation has taken place and private family services were held at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home.



Memorials in Louise's name can be directed to Elizabeth Waters Elementary School General Fund.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 19, 2019